Thanks largely in part to TikTok and the natural human response of "when the going gets tough, the tough seek comfort," '90s style has had a stronger hold on fashion than the hair gel keeping a boy-band frontman's curls intact. This fall, it's (still) all aboard the nostalgia train, with a new denim collection from H&M that combines sentimental styling and a thoroughly modern focus on sustainability.
Made from 100% recycled denim fabrics with a baggy fit and DIY patchwork details, the 10-piece range also uses partly recycled metal zippers and trims, washes free from harmful chemicals, and dyes that save up to 95% more water versus conventional processes. Ahead, prepare to get misty-eyed over every trucker jacket and tapered jean from the drop, because some things really are better the second time around.
