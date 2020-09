As part of its broody Fall 2020 collection, H&M continues its commitment to sustainability by using pre- and post-consumer recycled polyester to make some pretty worship-worthy threads. Behold: dresses with lace panels and leg-of-mutton sleeves for sweeping down grand staircases, outerwear cut with a deft hand, and romantic blouses in which one could conceivably recreate Victorian daguerreotypes. Ahead, see how we've styled four looks from the range that won't disappoint, on either the stylishness or eco-friendly front.