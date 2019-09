In the spirit of fully celebrating the starring role our style choices can play in our lives, we teamed with H&M to tap a trio of New York-based women who are of the firm belief that what you wear to complement your creative process has the power to make, shape, and — in some cases — even break your ideas. From a hair and makeup pro that credits vibrant colors for inspiring her best work to an in-demand flower artist whose minimalist aesthetic frees up her mind, allowing her to zero in on the project at hand, they make quite the case for clothes being so much more than just something you wear. Find out exactly how they dress to unleash their truest, most creative selves, straight ahead.