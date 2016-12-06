How To Make Plans With A Friend Who Has Anxiety​

Anxiety can make life complicated. Even if you don't deal with it yourself, chances are, you know someone with anxiety. It could be a friend, family member, coworker, your roommate, or your partner. While having anxiety certainly doesn’t mean someone can’t be a good friend, it does, at times, make maintaining relationships challenging. That's because simple social tasks like setting up plans, figuring out logistics, and catching up IRL can be fraught with worry.
But when friends and loved ones of anxious people take the time to understand how overwhelming these seemingly straightforward transactions can feel, they're much better equipped to help socializing go smoothly (and be fun!). If you don’t have anxiety — or even if you do — the following tips will help you build stronger relationships with the anxious people in your life.
Read on for your handy guide to making plans with a friend who has anxiety.
This story was originally published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.