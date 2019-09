How To Make Plans With A Friend Who Has Anxiety​

Anxiety can make life complicated. Even if you don't deal with it yourself, chances are, you know someone with anxiety . It could be a friend, family member, coworker, your roommate, or your partner. While having anxiety certainly doesn’t mean someone can’t be a good friend, it does, at times, make maintaining relationships challenging. That's because simple social tasks like setting up plans, figuring out logistics, and catching up IRL can be fraught with worry.