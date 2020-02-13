Where To Find A Heart-Shaped Pizza To Fill Your Stomach This Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re happy or sad, in love or heartbroken, pizza is always there to celebrate and console. Nothing is more comforting than oven-baked carbs and steamy cheese — and the best marinara sauce runs red with tomato pulp almost too sexy to just eat. Cheese stretching out of a lover’s mouth? Tempting. Watching hot mozz' stretch out of your own mouth in the reflection of your dark laptop screen? Irresistible.
While red sauce and white cheese are always Valentine’s Day appropriate, they simply aren't enough to honor Cupid’s mischief. Cue the heart-shaped pie. Pinched in two places to form a heart, these pizzas are almost better off enjoyed solo. Eat your heart out, annoying Tinder match!
So whether you’re going for a Galentine’s occasion, Netflix and Chillin’ with a loved one, or flying totally solo, get yourself a heart-shaped pizza and you'll never feel lonely. Because you'll have pizza.
At Papa John’s, the heart-shaped pizza bundle includes a heart-shaped pizza, one topping, and a dessert for just $16. And to quote the restaurant, the pie, “arrives uncut because we don’t want to break your heart!”
California Pizza Kitchen’s heart-shaped pizza is available starting today through February 16th. The restaurant will turn whatever pizza you want into a heart-shaped crispy thin crust.
Goldbelly can arrange for food delivery from any number of illustrious establishments across the country. So you can get a heart-shaped deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s in Chicago... or anywhere else your heart desires.
Buca di Beppo has a heart-shaped lasagna Lovefest that includes a salad, garlic bread, and cannolis for $54.99. And if you order a “To Go” item on the website, a free heart-shaped pizza will be added to your order.
