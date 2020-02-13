Where To Find A Heart-Shaped Pizza To Fill Your Stomach This Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re happy or sad, in love or heartbroken, pizza is always there to celebrate and console. Nothing is more comforting than oven-baked carbs and steamy cheese — and the best marinara sauce runs red with tomato pulp almost too sexy to just eat. Cheese stretching out of a lover’s mouth? Tempting. Watching hot mozz' stretch out of your own mouth in the reflection of your dark laptop screen? Irresistible.