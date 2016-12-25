Winter might not be known as the season for as many fruits and veggies as, say, summer, but there's still plenty of produce to enjoy, from butternut squash to beets. Check out Shape's favorite heart-healthy picks here.
Never underestimate the importance of your rest days. Well + Good spoke with Selena Gomez's trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, about how to make the most of your workout recovery.
These crock-pot recipes will get you through those days when you just don't feel like cooking.
Believe it — any workout can be a butt workout if you know the right moves. Women's Health shows you where to start.
And finally, just in time for resolution season, check out our guide to the best trainers on Instagram — major fitspo awaits.
Never underestimate the importance of your rest days. Well + Good spoke with Selena Gomez's trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, about how to make the most of your workout recovery.
These crock-pot recipes will get you through those days when you just don't feel like cooking.
Believe it — any workout can be a butt workout if you know the right moves. Women's Health shows you where to start.
And finally, just in time for resolution season, check out our guide to the best trainers on Instagram — major fitspo awaits.
Advertisement