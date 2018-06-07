8 Grown-Up Health Things You Should Do After College

Perhaps the most shocking part about entering the real world after college is discovering the sheer amount of tasks that you're required to do just to keep yourself afloat. One of those necessary tasks includes taking care of your health, which can be stressful if you're used to your parent or university seamlessly doing everything for you.
Between finding doctors, securing health insurance, and trying not to get sick, it can feel like there's an overwhelming amount of responsibility to deal with. Not to mention all the day-to-day health stuff you might be thinking about now, like exercising, getting regular sleep, and eating a balanced diet.
"A lot of people that age don’t know where to turn to get help," says Neha Vyas, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. But luckily, there are people like Dr. Vyas who can help. "As a primary care doctor, part of my job is to make sure people get healthy, but then also stay and improve their health, too," she says.
Whether you're a recent college grad or just moved away from home, ahead are some manageable steps you can take to get a grip on your health.