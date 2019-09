Any diagnostic tests that you've been putting off, such as an allergy test or blood work may be worthwhile, too. And if you're really trying to be proactive, consider a colonoscopy if you've struggled with gastrointestinal issues this year and think you may want a doctor to take a closer look. Since some insurance plans will only cover mental health services once you've met part of your deductible, this could be a great time to reconnect with your therapist and get a few between-holidays appointments on her books. Then, dig into your coverage handbook to see how your plan covers things like chiropractic care and acupuncture. You may be in for some very rejuvenating self-care before the new year.