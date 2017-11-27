Whether or not you meet your deductible is entirely based on your health profile, according to Oscar. Some people have low deductibles and are managing chronic illnesses, so they meet their deductible quicker than those who, say, have high deductibles and pay as they go for health care. If you have met your deductible for the calendar year, then it's important to make sure you submit any further claims to your insurance company correctly, so you can get properly reimbursed for your expenses.