If your work or life schedule only permits you to eat on the later side, then it's better to go to bed fed than hungry. But when you're exhausted from your day, it can feel harder to listen to your body's hunger cues , which is why many people are prone to mindless snacking and overeating in the evening. The key is eating a meal that won't mess with your sleep, but will keep your stomach full. In terms of timing, about three hours before bed — whenever that is for you — is best, because it allows time for digestion.