5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

Whether or not you've got resolutions in mind, this is the time to score a killer deal on a new gym membership or your favorite studio classes. Why not take this opportunity to try something new for cheap? Of course you know how important it is to have a bedtime routine. But there's evidence that a morning routine — specifically one that involves a healthy dose of sunlight — can help boost your mood and overall health. (mindbodygreen) Here's one health trend you can totally ignore: activated charcoal. For an easy, protein-packed breakfast that'll keep you fighting the good fight, look no further than Ronda Rousey's fave: a bowl full of chia, oats, almond butter, and berries. (Shape) No workout is complete without the perfect playlist. But if you need some help finding your groove, check out Spotify's most popular fitness mixes. (Self)
