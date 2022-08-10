Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

It wasn't discussed at length, but I knew not to ask for things. My mom warned me about having a joint account after my father withdrew all their money to "lend" to someone else. My mom does a lot of future faking disguised as financial independence, but it's actually a scheme to control my money. For example, promising to buy a house together but only putting my name on the mortgage on a multi-million dollar rundown condo. I don't even know how I would've gotten approved. My father isn't as tactical and calls to ask for money every holiday. He has squandered and gambled away a lot of money. I don't talk to either of them anymore. I was taught to invest at a young age through dollar cost averaging, but I didn't start until my junior year of university because I was depleted every school year after student loans and tuition. I was placed in honors math and economics where the teacher also taught us about credit scores, student loan documents, and compound interest. An associate at my summer internship in high school taught me how to budget.