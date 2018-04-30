6 Bonnets That You'll Actually Want To Sleep In

Bonnets aren't exactly the kind of thing you put on before sending a "you up?" text. Most are oversized, blindingly bright, and have that unmistakeable plastic sheen. When it comes to protecting our strands overnight, that's perfectly fine. But for sexy sleepovers? Maybe not so much.
That's why we're excited to see more brands introducing cool, innovative bonnet designs that are not only pretty enough to wear to bed, but could actually pass for daytime hair accessories. Best part: They extend the life of your look, help retain moisture, and fight split ends — all while looking damn cute, to boot.
Check out our favorite re-usable styles, ahead.