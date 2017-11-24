Who wasn't utterly enamored of hair accessories at the height of Blair Waldorf's TV reign? Suddenly, the pieces you'd always ignored at your local Claire's felt special and elegant — like you could transform into a Park Ave princess simply by slipping on a $10 silk headband. Now, off-duty models and style stars are reviving the schoolgirl trend, and we're betting this time, it won't go away so quickly.
According to Pinterest — and Kendall Jenner — hair accessories like headbands and barrettes are en vogue once again. The trendy site recently reported that searches for holiday hair accessories are up more than 400% over the last year. Considering party season is officially upon us, we couldn't think of a better time to resurrect our favorite beauty trend of nearly a decade ago, so we rounded up the chicest hair wraps, ribbons, and bows to turn an otherwise boring hairstyle into something special.
Click ahead to check out the accessories that'll make you the Queen B of the ball (or, you know, your office's ugly sweater happy hour).