This Is The Clothing Subscription Service You’ve Been Waiting For

My love-hate relationship with apparel runs deep. On the one hand, I love fashion (I am a fashion writer, after all). But on the other hand, there are still many mornings when I wake up, stare blindly at my closet, and somehow arrive at the same, tired conclusion: I have nothing to wear. Or, perhaps even worse: My wardrobe doesn’t excite me. And while some may use these moments as an opportunity to peruse their favorite online retailers, budget- and/or sustainably minded shoppers (like yours truly) may feel like their options for a spruced-up wardrobe are limited.
Thankfully, Haverdash offers up the perfect opportunity to bring some much-needed spark and variety to your closet. If you've been thinking about trying a clothing rental service but haven't pulled the trigger yet because of the price or selection, consider this: Haverdash is just $59 a month, and lets you rent three styles of everyday clothing, rather than just looks for special occasions. Wear your items once or multiple times, then return them for new options (rotations are unlimited during the month).
You’re able to select pieces that easily weave a dash of trend, bold color, or print into your daily wardrobe — whether you need a jacket to tie together your summer-to-fall transitional outfits or a work-appropriate dress that can take you from the office to happy hour.
Ahead, we’re rounding up our fall essentials from Haverdash — all of which will help you get the most mileage out of your wardrobe.