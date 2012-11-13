UPDATE: Happy Socks just released its behind-the-scenes video for this extra-colorful collaboration on another Hindu holiday, Diwali! Check out how the campaign images were shot in the sneak peek below. This story was originally published on September 28, 2012.
When it comes to the playful sock game, Happy Socks holds the crown. Known for its fun patterned footwear and unique collaborations, Happy Socks recently teamed up for with designer Manish Arora to launch “Happy Holi,” a limited-edition three-pair pack of socks inspired by Hindu festival Holi, which involves throwing brightly colored powder around to celebrate the coming of spring.
The festival lasts for three to 16 days, but we won’t judge you if you end up wearing these socks year-round. Whether you’re going out, sleeping in, or just practicing your Risky Business slide, Happy Socks will you bring you both style and comfort. The box set will be available in November and will retail for $50 on the Happy Socks website.
Photo: Courtesy of Happy Socks