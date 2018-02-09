Often times, we give away all our love — to friends, family, romantic partners — and forget to leave some for ourselves. But in the spirit of self-care, it’s high time we give ourselves the love we deserve. And when it comes to loving ourselves, that means all of us — vaginas included. Sure, an at-home mani on a Sunday night is nice, but let’s take things a step further by spending a few minutes of our day ensuring the well-being of our most sensitive area.
In partnership with Vagisil, we’re bringing you six ways to help with the overall health and happiness of your vagina. Ahead, the kind of self-love you and your vagina deserve.