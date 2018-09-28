How would you define mutiny?

"Mutiny is a rebel with a cause. Rebellion for a cause. Mutiny is about finding your own voice, what makes you special, how you can express yourself in the way you want to be viewed or your opinion on things. Mutiny, for me, is also not over-sexualizing. That radical idea of being yourself is inherently enough, and there's a space for everyone to see themselves in it. Just be yourself — it takes a little bit of time but finding that is so worth it, I think."