These Handmade Ceramic Mugs Will Bring Artsy Joy To Your Work Space

Nod if you agree, caffeine has fueled much of our motivation this past year. When we've felt stagnant or fallen into a slump, we turned to the internet for the best iced coffee makers to celebrate the warm weather ahead or coffee bean delivery subscriptions to ensure our cups never run dry. Now that we've all developed even more of an appreciation for our daily caffeine consumption, it only follows that we should make space in our cabinets and our hearts for coffee's chicest vehicle: handmade pottery coffee mugs.
Homemade ceramics have become a mainstay of our Instagram feeds and Etsy search history since the start of the pandemic. Many have found time over the past year to indulge in artistic pursuits, whether that's trying their hand at pottery or decorating their interiors with wavy pieces that spark joy; we've all collectively contributed to the popularity of a trend that arguably never really went away, to begin with.
Keeping a beautifully designed ceramic mug by your side while you WFH can be a major mood elevator and, coupled with a good cup of coffee, an energy boost as well. Scroll on to see some of our favorite handmade ceramic mugs that have been adding some pep to our step and personality to our workspaces.
