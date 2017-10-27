By now, you probably have your Halloween costume and your list of parties to hit up ready, but there might be one thing that's still up in the air: your makeup look. The question is, will you head to a beauty supply store and splurge on items you'll maybe never use again, or will you go to Sephora to pick out things that work with both your Taylor Swift-as-zombie look and your random-Thursday-at-the-office style?
We support either direction, but if it's the latter you're craving and you need a little guidance, read on for what three Sephora Pro Artists are using to create their Halloween looks this year. You can't really go wrong with these in your kit, whether it's October 31 or May 11.