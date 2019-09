The craft-loving social media site has released its annual "Pinfrights" report , which includes the top-trending Halloween decorations of this year. Judging by this list, the DIY set is feeling more original than ever before, looking for unusual animal skeletons, nightmarish masks, and possibly the prettiest pumpkin upgrades you've ever seen. For some reason, none of this year's top 11 decor pins includes the mermaid skeleton we're currently coveting , but hey, maybe we're just ahead of the curve.