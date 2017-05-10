That means you probably don't want your hair hanging in your face while laying out on your picnic blanket in the park come June. New season, new hair inspo, right? Forget your go-to messy bun or thrown-together ponytail, because there are plenty of cute ways to put your hair up in a hurry. For my fellow 4c guys and gals, we're able to save our twist-outs from sucky shrinkage (yay!) with my favorite look ahead. Or, if you're loving your on-trend lob, there are tons of flattering ways to show off your length, too.