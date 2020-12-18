Now more than ever is the time to show them our support. Call your representatives, donate if you can, and make sure they know you care. "My clients are so dope, and have shown up in ways I never expected," says Dez Marshall, a barber at Classic Men in Downtown Brooklyn. "As soon as non-essential businesses were closed, my clients hit me with donations. Some who can't come in for cuts have sent payments as if they did come. Others check on me via text or email, to make sure I'm doing OK."