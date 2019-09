The Annoying Reason You May Be Breaking Out

Want to be really thorough? To keep your long hair from making contact with breakout-prone areas, like the back and shoulders, put on a plastic shower cap after you rinse your conditioner. It may feel super-weird to have your wet hair inside a shower cap, but it will solve the problem. After you get out of the shower, wrap your hair in a hair towel. We swear by Aquis' Hair Turban It's best to completely eliminate styling products — especially rich ones like serum, oil, pomade, and cream — and then slowly add them back in to see what's causing your breakouts, being mindful to avoid the roots and scalp. Unfortunately, this is a game of trial and error. (Upside: This is a great time to get better acquainted with the beauty of your natural hair texture.) But if you absolutely cannot go cold-turkey, avoid applying product on the crown and roots, and try to eliminate hair-to-skin contact."If you have bangs and you're breaking out on your forehead, it's often the products you're using," Dr. Peredo says. "I tell my clients with bangs to put on a headband when they get home." The same goes for long hair: "Put your hair into a bun or a ponytail as soon as you get home; anything to get the hair off your face."Dr. Peredo adds that you may not be washing out your products quickly enough. A product may not be causing a breakout when applied and removed within a day or so, but if you skip several days between shampoos, it could compound with the oil on your scalp and cause problems. Translation: Be sure to keep your scalp and hair clean.Before bed, tie up your hair with a soft scrunchie à la Saved by the Bell (it's gentler than a hair elastic) and try changing your pillowcase nightly. (Hair touches pillowcase, pillowcase touches face — you get it.)Have you ever suspected your favorite product as the cause of a breakout? Sound off in the comments below.