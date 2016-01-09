The Annoying Reason You May Be Breaking Out

What Products & Ingredients Are To Blame?

First, it's important to note that everyone's skin is different. What could irritate one person's skin and clog their pores could be totally fine for someone else. Which is exactly why the first step is to cut out all of the ingredients believed by derms to cause skin issues, such as sulfates (often in shampoo), anything petroleum-based (found in things like masks and serums), silicones (in most products that claim to be "smoothing"), and what Dr. Peredo notes as the most common culprit: fragrance, which is in almost everything.



However, Dr. Peredo reminds us that it's not always chemicals or additives that could be causing blemishes or irritation. "Sometimes, it's more about the vehicle than the ingredient," she says. "Products that are oil-based or cream-based, like creams, oils, and pomades, are more likely to cause a breakout." That means your weekly coconut-oil hair mask — even though it's oh-so-natural — could be clogging the pores on your face long after you rinse it out.



"Anything that comes in contact with the scalp could eventually run into the face and cause a problem," she says. (Like, during a sweaty workout.) Even many light products, like hairspray or gel, could cause problems thanks to their high alcohol content, she says.