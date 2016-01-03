We're a few days into 2017, which means you're likely hearing one resounding message from every direction: new year, new you. While reinvention — or even a few resolutions — is certainly tempting, a total overhaul may not sound as appealing as a quick refresh. And that's okay, because small changes to welcome the new year can feel (and look) just as good as the big ones.
If you're considering a mini reboot, but aren't sure where to begin, you've come to the right place. We've combed through Instagram to find easy looks to inspire your new hair — no matter your length, color, or texture. Ahead, 29 hairstyles to try this January, from some of the coolest women online.
