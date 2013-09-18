Photo: Courtesy of Habit Cosmetics.
Being the nail polish super-fans that we are, we thought we knew pretty much every cool nail polish brand worth noting. Then the lovely Aja Frierson introduced us to her ultra-chic lacquer line-up and completely blew us away.
Habit Cosmetics launched in 2011 and features 10 so-pretty-they-hurt shades, plus an all-natural formula housed in a hip, architectural bottle. Free of toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and camphor, Habit is all about the eco-friendly: The overcap of each bottle is made of sustainable bamboo, and the polishes are infused with myrrh extract, which is said to naturally strengthen nails.
Did we mention the shades? This is one of the most eye-catching color curations we've seen — not exaggerating, every single person that wandered by the beauty department immediately laser-focused in on the bottles sitting on our desks and asked us what they were. Our favorites include the electric violet Sweet Life, nude with lavender shimmer Belle Du Jour, the perfect orange-red Tabou, and gorgeously unique Moss. The brand is aptly named: Our nail polish habit went from manageable to out of control the minute these pretty polishes jumped on our radar.
