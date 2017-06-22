4 Curly Hair Tutorials From Guys With Amazing Hair

If you're newly natural, or just in need of a refresher, YouTube is where it's at. There are plenty of helpful articles and forums floating around, but sometimes, a visual reinforcement gets the job done way better. Back in the day, when you thought of natural hair vloggers, women with long, flowing 3c curls probably came to mind. Now, coily 4c textures are getting more love — and more videos geared towards them.
But what about the fellas? We see plenty of makeup tutorials from faves like James Charles and Patrick Starr and Instagram is chockfull of guys who have enviable curls — but what about YT? Turns out, there's inspo to be seen over on the video-sharing site, too — and tips worthy of borrowing from the boys. Ahead, see some of the handiest tutorials for naturally curly hair, all by men.