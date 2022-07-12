Sundays are my day for self-care. I used to work seven days a week, always making time for clients and never prioritizing myself, but quarantine forced me to slow down, take a step back and reflect. I realized how important it is for my mental health to sleep in, have time to drink water throughout the day, eat fueling foods like fruits and veggies and I truly began to see my inner beauty shine through, looking even better than I felt. I now dedicate my Sundays to beauty sleep which has dramatically helped brighten my under eyes, get rid of dark circles, and made a remarkable difference in my skin. I have sensitive skin which can easily break out or get red and irritated, but I found a simple beauty regime that works for me.