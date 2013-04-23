Satisfy your beauty-product sweet tooth at Guerlain's "I Want Candy" mega event this Thursday, April 25. To celebrate the launch of its Gloss d'Enfer lipgloss and nail lacquer collection, Guerlain will be throwing a party featuring 20 captivating models, a surprise DJ on the ones and twos, and mini "Candy Stripe" MaxiShine Gloss d'Enfers for the first 200 guests. Not able to make it on Thursday? No need to sour. The celebration is going to last an entire week so you can get your personalized MaxiShine Gloss D'enfer palette created at your convenience. We've already got
Aaron Carter's The Strangeloves' track in our heads.
When: Thursday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue, 611 Fifth Avenue (between 49th and 50th Streets); 212-753-4000.
