In case you haven’t been acquainted, the Gucci world is a surreal one that welcomes every walk of life — the quirky outcasts, the dreamers that live to let their imaginations run wild, and the buttoned-up perfectionists. There, creative director Alessandro Michele has spun a web so peculiar and grand, it captures everyone who dare come close. Fittingly, the brand’s recent eyewear drop is also a diverse cast of characters in fashion form. From cutesy, heart-shaped lenses to ’80s-inspired fluorescent frames, the new styles mix the novelty of a theme party with luxury design. Journey with us as we zoom in on their distinct personas, and say goodbye to the days of relying on sunglasses to fly under the radar or conceal debaucherous nights — the five trends ahead seek to be seen from a mile away.