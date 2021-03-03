"When I came [to Custom Collaborative], I was making clothes for my church members, and they were paying me peanuts. I didn't know I was being used. Custom Collaborative helped me learn to charge what my time is worth. It was something Ngozi and the group were always, always telling me, like, 'No, you don't have to be scared [of raising your prices]. You made this clothing with love, time, and your sweat.’ She's inspired me to create a Custom Collaborative in Nigeria. I think about what she's done and what I can take back home because she has inspired me to be a better person."
Ifunanya Onyekwere
Custom Collaborative graduate and owner of Aifys Clothing
"Custom Collaborative has been my angel. When I started learning, my husband was infected with COVID. He was in the hospital for eight months. Custom Collaborative was the first responder for me. They gave me a lot of support and established a balance in my life during such a hard time."
Isabel Espinoza
Custom Collaborative graduate
“Mrs. Phillips and I have been tag-teaming since 1998. When I came to Cass, I remember her saying, 'When you get in there, throw down.' Those were her exact words. I'm like her mini-me. She's impacted the type of counselor I am, and I consider her a role model and mentor."
Monica Jones
Cass Tech counselor
“My biggest takeaway from working with Lamont [Satchel Jr.] is we need to show up for one another. We need a diverse coalition of seats at the table. Whatever he’s working on, Lamont does a good job of making sure he understands the perspectives of different people.”
Mohammad Muntakim
Cass Tech senior
"With Alanah and Maggy allowing me to do a virtual Town Hall meeting through Justice Lab, the story got out. We heard from people from all over the world, people I never thought would hear the story. Because we're in Lafayette, the story wasn't as big as Breonna Taylor or George Floyd. To have people out there fighting for families like mine...I never thought I'd be in that position. It makes me know that no matter what happens, it will be okay. They say sometimes justice doesn't come in the form we want it to, but just to know that we have [people like Alanah and Maggy] out there is big for me.
I have two people I'm talking to who've lost their sons in different ways, but we've been getting together like family now. We consider one another sisters. Helping others gives me the strength to move on. Because I never want to see another family go through what I'm going through."
Michelle Pellerin
mother of Trayford Pellerin, whom Lafayette, LA police shot 10 times in the back and killed on August 21, 2020