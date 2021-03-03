“

I have two people I'm talking to who've lost their sons in different ways, but we've been getting together like family now. We consider one another sisters. Helping others gives me the strength to move on. Because I never want to see another family go through what I'm going through."



Michelle Pellerin

mother of Trayford Pellerin, whom Lafayette, LA police shot 10 times in the back and killed on August 21, 2020

”