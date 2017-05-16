We Tried 4 Popular Coconut Water Brands So You Don't Have To

It's no surprise that we love coconut products. We've used the oil in everything from beauty to baking — hey, we even spent a week putting it in ALL of our recipes (coffee included). But now we want to talk water specifically. This mainstreamed byproduct of the tropical fruit has taken on a trend storm of its own. It's even been touted as a super form of hydration with "magical" benefits.
And while we can't swear by any of the benefits, we can tackle the taste (or lack thereof). Because one thing's for certain, a cold glass of this stuff that actually tastes like coconuts can be insanely refreshing. But one sip from a carton that is thin and tasteless? Well that's enough to put us off the trend altogether. So in order to weed out the coco-water winners from the weak, we taste tested four popular brands (i.e. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods' 365, Naked, and Vita Coco). Click on to see which carton packs the biggest tropical punch.