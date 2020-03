Proof That Green Is The Perfect Transitional Nail Color

Of all the colors to choose at the nail salon , shades of green are likely to be low on your list — but that might be changing soon. We're only days into March, but we've already seen a steady influx of wearable, super-flattering shades of pistachio, emerald, and chartreuse in the form of velvet headbands and Meghan Markle's latest ensemble . That means it's just a matter of time before green makes its way into trending manicures.