Proof That Green Is The Perfect Transitional Nail Color

Of all the colors to choose at the nail salon, shades of green are likely to be low on your list — but that might be changing soon. We're only days into March, but we've already seen a steady influx of wearable, super-flattering shades of pistachio, emerald, and chartreuse in the form of velvet headbands and Meghan Markle's latest ensemble. That means it's just a matter of time before green makes its way into trending manicures.
"Greens are alway in for spring," says editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein. "I've been using a bright, almost pistachio green a lot because it's fresh and unexpected. I also love a deep moss that almost looks black on the nail — it's a very chic way to wear green."
Ahead, we talked to Goldstein and a few other trusted nail pros, who shared their favorite green shades. From earthy grass to pastel mint, scroll through their guide to find your new favorite bottle of green — a fashion-forward investment ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
