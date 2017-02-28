When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
New York Fashion Week may be over, but we're still swooning over all the makeup looks we saw on the runways. One of our favorites? The bold, color-blocked eyes we spotted at shows like Prabal Gurung and Desigual.
We decided to try out the trend — but not without a foolproof tape hack to make it much easier. Check out our take in the video above.
Step 1. Place a one-inch piece of tape on the bridge of your nose. This will act as your guide as you're etching on your graphic eye.
Step 2. Trace a green cream shadow along the side of your nose (where you placed your tape) and extend the color into your crease in a wing-like shape using an eyeliner brush.
Step 3. Gently peel off the tape and finish off the look with a few coats of black mascara. (Pro Tip: If you make a mistake, dip a cotton swab in makeup remover and clean up any blurry edges.)
