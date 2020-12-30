Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We didn't have that many proper conversations, but I did observe a lot. My mom and I would go shopping often to hang out, but we always veered towards sales/clearances, and when we traveled, we'd pack our own food for at least a day or two. There was certainly enough money, especially with only one child, but having grown up extremely poor, my parents were much more mindful of money. I never didn't have something, but I also realize now that I rarely asked for anything (so when I did, I did usually get it). When my parents bought me a car, I was more involved in the process as we did our research into varying prices and saw that we bought the car outright, to avoid any sort of debt. As I've gotten older, my dad and I have started talking more about it.