Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, but only because I expected that of myself. My family knew that going to school was my dream, so they didn't see any possible future where I didn't get my bachelor's at the very least. I took out loans for my undergrad, which were lightened because my paternal grandfather created a college fund for me when I was born, so I used that ($10,000) for my first semester expenses. I fully expected to pay off the loans but did not end up doing so due to a very generous offer from a family friend who wanted to pay them for me (when this was offered, I quite literally cried). I took out loans to pay for my master's, which I am very close to finishing. Based on my academic performance and CV, I expect that I will not have to pay much if I do choose to pursue a PhD. I am the second person in my family to obtain a BA and will be the first person in my family to obtain an MA.