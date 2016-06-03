If there’s one thing those Goths In Hot Weather memes have taught us, it’s that head-to-toe black gets trickier to pull off as the temperature rises. Still, it’s not impossible to stay true to your dark roots. Kiefer Sutherland’s teenage-vampire motorcycle gang had a good time at the beach in The Lost Boys, and so can you. Children of the night, gather your swimsuits and these 13 essentials. Here’s how to suck out every drop of life from this summer.
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a