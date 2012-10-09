In her string of collabs, Gwyneth Paltrow has managed to take basics and elevate them to super-luxe status (something akin to taking a cheap-o bowl of ramen and putting $100 worth of truffles in it). Those Chinti & Parker sweaters she debuted earlier were cute, but for a Goop stamp of approval, they cost you upwards of $500. But ... drumroll ... for those of us without truffles to burn, Gwynie has collaborated with LA label Monrow for a trio of super-lightweight T-shirts that we can actually afford. The V-neck tees cost a fairly reasonable $55, and are tissue-thin, which might not be the first thing you want to wear now that the temperatures are officially chilly, but hey — if she made a truffle-ramen dish, you know you'd want to gobble it up, too, right? The shirts come in blue, white, and black, and are available online here. (GOOP via SheFinds)
Photo: Via Goop
