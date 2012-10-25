Make Your Bed

Or stick to any other a.m. habit that you can handle shortly after you wake up or pre-coffee, on a regular basis. “Being happy throughout the day begins with how you start the day,” says Bernstein. “Create morning rituals that ground you in a peaceful place and set you up to win.” Bernstein suggests to most of her Spirit Junkie acolytes that they take a few minutes every day to focus their energy and choose a loving perspective. Which basically means all you have to do is write down a feel-good mantra Mad Libs on a sticky note and put it on your computer or fridge — today I will [insert totally impressive verb that makes you feel good here], or I am [insert rockstar-like status word here]). Need a little help to pinpoint your positive affirmation? Download the Spirit Junkie Alarm Clock app (available on November 8). “When your alarm goes off in the morning, a positive affirmation will pop up on the screen and you can use it as a tool to kick off your day in a powerful way,” explains Bernstein.