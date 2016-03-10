A Horrifying Makeover

"I went to a wedding in San Francisco a few months ago, and a friend suggested we go to a makeup counter at a department store to get our makeup done beforehand. I do NOT use eyeshadow...and I was pretty horrified by the results. [The artist], of course, used tons of eyeshadow on me, even though I asked her not to, and it all looked sort of messy and chaotic. I planned to wipe most of it off when I got back to my hotel.



"By [that] time, the makeup had "settled" a bit. I did wipe some of it off, but I decided to do so gradually just to see how it looked. It turned out, she'd used the eyeshadow in a way I never had — just on the outer edges, in a really flattering shape — and it looked great! I wear a lot of eyeliner normally, so this was actually a great way to take my look up a notch.



"I took a couple of selfies so I could remember what it looked like, and I've actually been able to re-create it myself when I've needed to get really glammed up." — Anna, 29



