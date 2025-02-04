Do Good American’s “Always Fits” Jeans Actually Always Fit?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Does one-size-fits-all actually fit all? Is there a hemline that can simultaneously work for petite and tall shoppers? Our Does It Fit? series sets to find out as our team of editors and contributors take fashion’s latest launches and trends — like the flared jeans from Good American’s Always Fits line — for an IRL spin to discover if they’re up to snuff, one outfit at a time.
Co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede in 2016, Good American has become known for its size-inclusive denim, in particular its “Always Fits” line. Many styles are available in sizes 00 through 32, as well as in petite lengths, and shown on models with different body types. Rather than a “one size fits all” approach though — rarely a winning formula — Good American’s Always Fits line promises to, as the name suggests, continuously adapt to a wearer's body, stretching and molding to ensure “the perfect fit every time.”
Since launching, styles like the classic slim straight, classic bootcut, and skinny jeans have gained best-seller status and hundreds of positive reviews. Thanks to a “100% stretch” material, rather than coming in traditional numerical sizes, pieces from the line are broken into ranges: 00-4, 6-12, 14-18 Plus, 20-26 Plus, and 28-32 Plus.
But do the Always Fits jeans deliver on the promise to, well, always fit? To find out, several Refinery29 editors set out to try one of the newer Always Fits styles, Good Legs Flare Jeans (a silhouette that will also be a big 2025 denim trend). Ahead, our honest thoughts.
“As someone whose weight frequently fluctuates, and therefore whose clothing size wavers between 8 and 14, I was intrigued by the promise of these jeans adapting to my body changes.
I went with the 6-12 option and, as soon as I slipped on these jeans — whose flared silhouette I was instantly obsessed with — I was happily pleased by the stretchy denim and figure-hugging fit. The fabric stretched around my curves, while still making me feel secure and accentuating my legs. It also made my butt look quite perky, which was a nice surprise that made me feel even more confident in them. I’ve worn them with belts for a smooth waistline effect, though there wasn’t a lot of gapping to begin with.
While I believe these jeans will keep their promise, and continue to fit me as my body shape fluctuates, I will say that their 33.5-inch inseam is on the longer side, especially for my under-5’3” height. While a pair of stiletto booties helped do the trick, I’m considering slightly hemming the jeans. That said, I hope the brand considers adding this flared style to its petite jeans range to really fit everyone… and so I can buy another pair.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
"When I first heard about these jeans, I was skeptical whether one pair could work for such a broad range of sizes. After trying out a pair of my own, I still am. As someone on the edge of the sizing (I'm typically a US size 18/20), I wasn't sure which pair (14-18 plus or 20-26 plus) would be best for me. I got size 20-26, and they fit on my waist — though they are VERY long on my 5'4" and some frame. Even when I added a heeled boot taking me up to 5’7”, the toe of the boot just barely peeked out (see photo).
There was also a noticeable bit of extra fabric around the thigh area on me, giving the effect of a more baggy flare instead of the leg-hugging sleek silhouette that I saw on Good American's model. But while the ultra-stretchy denim blend in this pair seems like it would comfortably accommodate someone a size or two larger, I don't know if someone on the upper end of the range would feel as comfortable in these.
Despite having a lot of elasticity, these jeans still visually read as denim, and not a jegging, which I appreciate. They also made my legs look super long, which is always a bonus. If I was shopping again, I’d try the size down (14-18 plus) to see if I preferred a closer fit around the thighs.” — Sarah Chiwaya, Contributing Columnist
“I’m a US 6/8 so I opted for the jeans in size 6-12 — and I’m a fan. These are comfortable, won’t require me to unbutton them after eating a pizza, and make my bum look incredible. I don’t normally love a skinny-to-bootcut flare on my shape but these are so flattering.
As an hourglass shape, I find the back gap a common issue with jeans so I was interested in testing the "gap-proof waistband." While, when I first put them on, they left a gap at my back waist, after smoothing them out and letting the fabric settle against my body, it miraculously seemed to shrink away. Hourglass girlies that struggle to find the right fit for both their hips and waist, you’ll find it here.
If you remember and owned a pair of Topshop Jamie or Joni jeans back in the day, these have a similar stretch to them (I’m guessing that’s how they fit so many sizes), but they’re much thicker and better quality. The only drawback is that the jeans slide down my body a little while walking, occasionally needing to be yanked up. I think that’s just part and parcel of a more stretchy jean.
Just keep in mind that they’re very long. I’m 5’7” and they work for me with a chunky boot. With sneakers, they’d skim the floor.” — Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
While this style didn’t fit any editor perfectly, these jeans will stay in our denim rotations. If you’re part of the 5’4” and under squad, I suggest checking out petite-labeled pairs, like the Always Fits petite straight jean (on the other end of the spectrum, there is the Always Fits tall straight jean). And if you’re also on the cusp of the size range, we recommend sizing down since the material is so stretchy and forgiving.
