We've got summer sports on the brain — namely, tennis and golf. Wimbledon wrapped earlier this month. The PGA Tour is underway. And, both sports will be in competition at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo. But even if you're not spectating, we bet the golf and tennis looks have still been on your mind this summer.
That's because we're seeing the ultra-sporty style trend in a big way this summer. Both golf and tennis have traditionally been synonymous with prep culture. While that vibe is still prevalent, the styles are far more effortless, casual, and wearable than before. It's the latest iteration of the athleisurewear trend, and it has just the right mix of elevated polish and laid-back ease. Plus, with looks this fun and flirty, you can wear them anywhere — no court or links required.
Ahead, check out the elements of what makes for a stylish golf or tennis player — that is, minus the racquets and clubs.
