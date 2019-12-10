7 Sparkly Gold Nail Shades To Wear From Now Through NYE

When you think about it, a gold manicure is the foolproof holiday accessory: It's eye-catching enough to land compliments at your office party, but it's also low-commitment, and will only cost you the time it takes to paint your nails on your couch while bingeing season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — which, for most of us, sounds like the ideal Tuesday night anyways.
If you agree, but don't have the right bottle in your collection, we've got you covered with the polish guide ahead. From the perfect new gilded metallic from Essie to Sally Hansen's $3 quick-dry formula infused with fine-grained glitter, we've assembled every gold shimmer shade worth its weight in... well, you know.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.