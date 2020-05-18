Season 2 Of Go Off, Sis Gets Real About Black Excellence In The Time Of COVID

"Particularly, as Black women, I feel like we constantly want to show up," says Danielle Cadet, host and managing editor of Unbothered. "Some of that has carried over in that I feel like the same way that I overly [tried] to show up in the office, I'm trying to translate to this work-from-home situation. Do I look cute on this Zoom call? Let me make sure my hair is done. Let me make sure I'm doing all of this. And I'm like, I definitely have to have some grace with myself. This is not normal. I'm not going to have the same type of productivity that I would in a pre-COVID world."