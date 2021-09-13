This Is What Navigating 2021 Looks Like For Black Women, According To The Hosts Of Go Off, Sis

The opinionated hosts are coming in hot, melanated, and ready to hit the reset button. They’ve collectively deemed everyone and everything eligible for a reboot, from Destiny's Child to friendships to hustle culture to — gasp! — returning to the office. On this episode, the quartet remind us that the system is broken, and the pandemic has signaled the necessary end of grind culture. For Refinery29 culture critic Ineye Komonibo, it’s important to prioritize rest. “We need to be okay with not operating at a million percent, with not being the best today,” she shares.