This Is What Navigating 2021 Looks Like For Black Women, According To The Hosts Of Go Off, Sis

Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, is back for season five. And while we’re still in the panorama, the upside is this: Many of us are finally back to work and school — though to be clear, we’re not going back to business as usual.
The opinionated hosts are coming in hot, melanated, and ready to hit the reset button. They’ve collectively deemed everyone and everything eligible for a reboot, from Destiny's Child to friendships to hustle culture to — gasp! — returning to the office. On this episode, the quartet remind us that the system is broken, and the pandemic has signalled the necessary end of grind culture. For Refinery29 culture critic Ineye Komonibo, it’s important to prioritise rest. “We need to be okay with not operating at a million percent, with not being the best today,” she shares.
Refinery29 senior editor Stephanie Long checks in about life after quarantine. “I definitely have been thinking about what it means to be more discerning about who we’re giving our energy to and whose energies were allowing in,” she says. “And making sure we’re putting ourselves in alignment with people who match our frequency.”
To hear the hosts chat more about professional and personal reboots and matching frequencies, listen to the full episode, below.
