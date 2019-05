Unbothered's Managing Editor: "I Will Bet On Black Women Any Day Of The Week"

You may not have heard of Danielle Cadet, but you should get acquainted with her. As the Managing Editor of Refinery29’s Unbothered , Danielle has made it her mission to amplify the voices of Black women. Through Unbothered, she is building and nurturing a much-needed safe space where this underserved, often underestimated population can freely exchange ideas, share experiences and thrive. It’s familiar territory for Danielle, who previously ran the Huffington Post’s Black Voices vertical and later launched ESPN’s Undefeated, about the intersection of race and sports. But she first discovered a then-nascent Unbothered, at the time just an Instagram account, organically. “It felt like a room that I was walking into,” she tells Christene Barberich, R29’s global editor-in-chief and cofounder, on this week’s UnStyled. “Where I felt seen, where I felt comfortable. And there was something about that — I was like, I need to know more about this.” As it became apparent that a job opportunity was in the cards, Danielle recalls the gig felt like “a calling.”