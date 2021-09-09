We spend a third of our lives asleep or attempting to do so. But for some, the time between falling asleep and actually being asleep feels like an eternity.
It doesn't help that 55% of people in the UK aged 18-24 are estimated to be affected by a sleep disorder. If you find yourself tossing and turning, with your thoughts unrelentingly keeping you up at night, a calming and quiet diversion can help.
While regular podcasts might not be the best way for someone to fall asleep, sleep podcasts and sleep stories can calm our ticking minds.
"Sleep stories (of which some are ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, based) are designed to be stories with little content but rather soothing sounds and describing gentle scenery designed to relax you as you fall asleep," Dr Lindsay Browning previously told R29.
Try switching these sleep sounds on the next time you're struggling to get some shuteye.