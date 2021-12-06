Porsha Williams Gets Real About Being On Reality TV

After 10 years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Porsha Williams took her Georgia peach to go. And even with a lead role in Porsha's Family Matters, she no longer considers herself a reality TV star, but as someone who works in entertainment. So, fans and critics can expect to see Williams feed her creative appetite by producing projects and taking the lead behind the camera.
Her latest flex is "The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew into My Power and Purpose," a memoir chronicling her journey toward finding her truest self. “This is my story. This is how I processed these situations in my life,” Williams says, setting the record straight.” I’m only telling my side, it’s not hurtful to anybody else.”
In the latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, the hosts talk about what happens when “people stop being polite and start getting real” on reality TV. And they get Williams to peel back the layers to discuss divorce, happiness, and postpartum depression.
And since everyone has an agenda when they join a reality show, no matter if it’s Ready to Love, Married to Medicine, or Selling Tampa, co-host Ineye Komonibo’s questions get to the heart of the matter: “Were you expecting the level of responsibility that you had to take on? What was Porsha’s reasoning for getting on this big platform at the time?”
Williams said her intentions were “1,000% cookie-cutter positive.” She wanted to show the house with the white picket fence and bring attention to her activist grandfather’s legacy. But the camera saw something different.
“I don’t think when I joined the show, I knew I had on a mask. I was being my title — I’m being a wife. And not the realest type of wife,” she says looking back on the first season on RHOA. “When I married Simon [Guobadia], I’m not wearing the ‘title’ of wife. I’m Porsha…I’ll still have my identity. I’ll still have my voice.”
To hear more about The Pursuit of Porsha and the type of conversations Williams plans to have during her book tour, listen to the full episode, below.